Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Drops By 48.3%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 380,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,358,000.

Shares of FID opened at $15.96 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

