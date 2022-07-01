Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Grows By 198.0%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:FRON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Frontier Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRON. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,341,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,403,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,359,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

