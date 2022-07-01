Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Decreases By 45.8%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,219,400 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 5,942,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.4 days.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,165. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

