Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Decreases By 45.8%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,219,400 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 5,942,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.4 days.
Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,165. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
