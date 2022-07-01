Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Increases By 249.5%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 249.5% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

