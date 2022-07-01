Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Declines By 58.2%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 979,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRCXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,124. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.