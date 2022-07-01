Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Decreases By 44.7%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iSpecimen stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,195. iSpecimen has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.73 and a quick ratio of 14.73.

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 69.07%.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

