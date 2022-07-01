Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Increases By 141.7%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS JSCPY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.07. 1,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

Get JSR alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JSR in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.