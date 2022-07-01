Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Decreases By 54.5%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAII. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 708,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 107,874 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,499,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 991.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,025,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KAII traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Kismet Acquisition Two has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

