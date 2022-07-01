Short Interest in Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Decreases By 57.0%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS KOMOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 45,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,935. Komo Plant Based Foods has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Komo Plant Based Foods Company Profile

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle. The company sells its products online. Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc was formerly known as Komo Plant Based Foods Inc and changed its name to Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc in March 2021.

