Short Interest in Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Decreases By 57.0%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS KOMOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 45,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,935. Komo Plant Based Foods has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Komo Plant Based Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
