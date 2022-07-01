Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Declines By 71.9%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Friday. 17,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

