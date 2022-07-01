Short Interest in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Increases By 60.7%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 621.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $31.10 on Friday, hitting $395.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.72 and a 200-day moving average of $545.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $411.39 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.