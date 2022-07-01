Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Decreases By 41.5%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.40) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

