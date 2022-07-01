Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Increases By 180.4%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,377.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $138,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,926. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

