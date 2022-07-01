Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Increases By 58.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. 5,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $74.41.
About Mitsui Fudosan
