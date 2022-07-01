Short Interest in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Drops By 60.0%

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 290,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

MTRY remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.06.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

