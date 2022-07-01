Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Rises By 200.0%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACA. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Moringa Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

