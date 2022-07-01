Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Increases By 220.6%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nippon Steel stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 9.08%.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

