Short Interest in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Increases By 135.0%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,200 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the May 31st total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NISN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 354,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,910. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

