Short Interest in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Increases By 135.0%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,200 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the May 31st total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NISN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 354,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,910. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.02%.
About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (Get Rating)
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NISN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.