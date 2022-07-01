Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Declines By 87.1%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.