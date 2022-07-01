Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Decreases By 68.4%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,187. The company has a market cap of $122.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Ocean Bio-Chem ( NASDAQ:OBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

