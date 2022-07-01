Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Drops By 51.7%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $80,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of PMX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

