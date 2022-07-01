Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rises By 110.5%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Puma from €123.00 ($130.85) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Puma from €120.00 ($127.66) to €115.00 ($122.34) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Puma from €114.00 ($121.28) to €109.00 ($115.96) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.39. 6,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,481. Puma has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

