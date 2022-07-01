Short Interest in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Rises By 142.3%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ SAMAW traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

