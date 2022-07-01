Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Expands By 126.6%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.64. 210,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,962. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Get Rating)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.