Short Interest in SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Expands By 100.0%

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SITC International stock remained flat at $$30.44 during trading hours on Friday. SITC International has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

Get SITC International alerts:

About SITC International (Get Rating)

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.