Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Declines By 75.6%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ CREG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.40.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
