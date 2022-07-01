Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Expands By 70.8%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Syrah Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 23,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,586. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.
About Syrah Resources (Get Rating)
