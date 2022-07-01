Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Expands By 70.8%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Syrah Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 23,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,586. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

About Syrah Resources (Get Rating)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.