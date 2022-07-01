Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Rises By 100.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TGEN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 6,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

