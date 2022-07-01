Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Declines By 56.3%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,667,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 785.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

EEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 3,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

