Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Decreases By 52.5%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 719,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 683.4 days.

Tremor International stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.