Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Grows By 77.1%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the May 31st total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,358,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 469,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 42,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

