Short Interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Declines By 76.0%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:VPCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,473. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPCB. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,527,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 100.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 350,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

