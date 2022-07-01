Short Interest in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declines By 70.8%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WAFDP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.22. 49,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.