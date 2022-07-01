Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Drops By 83.9%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the May 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,017 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 117,454 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of EMD opened at $8.83 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.