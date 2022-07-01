SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.60

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.60 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.65), with a volume of 198212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.60 ($0.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of £335.72 million and a P/E ratio of -28.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

About SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.