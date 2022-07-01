Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of SSLLF traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.89 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Siltronic to €95.00 ($101.06) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €110.00 ($117.02) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($102.13) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

