Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.93. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,808,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,836,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,864,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

