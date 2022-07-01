Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in June

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 31,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

