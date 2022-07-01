SingularityDAO (SDAO) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.14 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

