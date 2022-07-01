Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SNLAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

