Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SNLAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.
Sino Land Company Profile
