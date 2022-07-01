Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Down 41.3% in June

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 132,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Slam by 204.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 739,932 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 643,315 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Slam by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 539,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Slam by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAM opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Slam has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

