SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.49. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $805.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

