SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

SGH stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,302. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $803.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Get SMART Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 284.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.