Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.40 target price on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Smart Share Global from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
EM opened at $1.11 on Monday. Smart Share Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.
About Smart Share Global (Get Rating)
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
