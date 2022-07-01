Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Smart Share Global from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

EM opened at $1.11 on Monday. Smart Share Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,583,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Smart Share Global comprises 1.5% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.63% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

