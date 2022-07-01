Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.93.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,736 shares of company stock valued at $333,084. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,129,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after buying an additional 49,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,106,000 after buying an additional 31,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.