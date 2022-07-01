Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

SQM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,082. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.09%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

