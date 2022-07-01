SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.68 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
