South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.