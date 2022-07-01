Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC Acquires New Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,347,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,888,000. Braze accounts for 19.5% of Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $22,150,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $19,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and sold 144,443 shares valued at $5,409,148. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.23 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

