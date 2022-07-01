SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.57. 96,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

